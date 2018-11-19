Sponsored
Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater & Kelli Barrett
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater, Kelli Barrett & More Join FX Series Fosse/Verdon

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 19, 2018

A slew of Broadway alums have been cast in Fosse/Verdon, the highly anticipated eight-episode limited series set to appear on FX in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The previously announced series will be co-produced by Tony-winning Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler, with the pilot episode directed by Thomas Kail and written by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Steven Levenson, who will serve as showrunner.

New to the cast is two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady) as Paddy Chayefsky, two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bandstand) as Shirley MacLaine, Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Joel Grey, Kelli Barrett (Gettin' the Band Back Together) as Liza Minnelli and Bianca Marroquin (Chicago) as Chita Rivera.

Also newly announced is Margaret Qually (The Leftovers) as Ann Reinking, Aya Cash (Kings) as Joan Simon, Nate Corddry (The Circle) as Neil Simon, Susan Misner (Dream) as Joan McCracken, Evan Handler (I Hate Hamlet) as Hal Prince, Rick Holmes (Junk) as Fred Weaver, Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as George Abbott and Emmy nominee Paul Reiser (Mad About You) as Cy Feuer.

They join the previously announced Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Bob Fosse and Tony nominee Michelle Williams (Blackbird) as Gwen Verdon.

Based on Sam Wasson's biography Fosse, the series will follow the romantic and creative partnership between Fosse and Verdon and the collaborators they meet along the way. Production on Fosse/Verdon is currently underway, with a 2019 premiere date to be announced.

