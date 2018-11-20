Sponsored
John O'Hurley with the company of "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

John O'Hurley Brings His Razzle-Dazzle Factor Back to Broadway in Chicago

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 20, 2018

Stage-and-screen star John O'Hurley returns to Broadway on November 20, stepping back into the Tony-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago. O'Hurley takes over the role of Billy Flynn from Cuba Gooding Jr., who played his final performance on November 18.

O'Hurley's return run marks his sixth main-stem engagement in Chicago, in addition to having appeared on tour. On-screen, O'Hurley is known for his turn as J. Peterman on the Emmy-winning sitcom Seinfeld.

The current cast of Chicago also includes Bianca Marroquin as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

As previously announced, Chicago will partner with Broadway.com in 2019 on the casting call and video series The Search for Roxie!, with more information to come.

