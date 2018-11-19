Sponsored
Cher, Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond & the cast of "The Cher Show"
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Do You Believe? Cher Visits Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 19, 2018

Talk about a memorable visit! Music megastar and Oscar winner Cher recently surprised the cast at a rehearsal for The Cher Show. She was also in attendance for several performances last week. The production, which stars powerhouse talents Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond as the legend throughout different parts of her life and career, is currently in previews at the Neil Simon Theatre. The Cher Show officially opens on December 3. Make like the goddess warrior herself, and go see this splashy new musical for yourself!

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
