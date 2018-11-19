Do You Believe? Cher Visits Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show on Broadway

Talk about a memorable visit! Music megastar and Oscar winner Cher recently surprised the cast at a rehearsal for The Cher Show. She was also in attendance for several performances last week. The production, which stars powerhouse talents Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond as the legend throughout different parts of her life and career, is currently in previews at the Neil Simon Theatre. The Cher Show officially opens on December 3. Make like the goddess warrior herself, and go see this splashy new musical for yourself!