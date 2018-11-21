Tony Danza Joins Starry Lineup for Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway

Tony Danza is returning to Broadway! The Emmy-nominated stage alum has joined the lineup of stars set to debut the hit comedy show Celebrity Autobiography on the Great White Way. Danza will appear in the December 10 performance at the Marquis Theatre.



Danza was most recently seen on Broadway in Honeymoon in Vegas; his other main-stem credits include The Producers, The Iceman Cometh and A View from the Bridge. He is an Emmy nominee for The Practice and a Golden Globe nominee for Who's the Boss? and Taxi.



Danza joins a talent-packed cast that includes Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch and many more performers slated to appear throughout the show's run, also scheduled for November 26 and December 17.



Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton. The show first took the stage in Los Angeles in 1998, later becoming popular via a 2005 television special on Bravo. Celebrity Autobiography was mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008 and has appeared there on a frequent basis since.



The Broadway cast performance schedule is below.



November 26

Lewis Black

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 10

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Tony Danza

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 17

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel



Individual performance lineups are subject to change.