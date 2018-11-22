Smash Alum Katharine McPhee to Make Her West End Debut in Waitress

After making her Great White Way debut as Jenna in Waitress, Katharine McPhee will reprise the role in London. The star who gained legions of fans as Karen Cartwright on the Broadway-themed TV series Smash will make her official West End debut in the U.K. premiere of the Sara Bareilles-scored musical . McPhee will begin performances at London's Adelphi Theatre on February 8, 2019. Opening night is scheduled for March 7.



McPhee first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol. In addition to her acclaimed turn on Smash, McPhee's expansive screen résumé includes Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, It Could Be Worse and In My Dreams. She appeared on the Broadway stage in 2015 for the one-night concert Bombshell reuniting her fellow Smash stars at the Minskoff Theatre. She played Jenna in the Broadway production of Waitress from April 10 through June 17 and then from July 5 to August 19.



Additional casting for the West End production will be announced at a later date.



Watch McPhee discuss playing Jenna on Broadway on Show People with Paul Wontorek!



