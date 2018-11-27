Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Matthew Broderick & More Celebrate Celebrity Autobiography's First Broadway Performance

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 27, 2018
Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Cecily Strong, Dayle Reyfel, Tate Donovan, Matthew Broderick, Rachel Dratch & Eugene Pack
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Celebrity Autobiography officially arrived on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on November 26. The opening night boasted an A-list roster that included Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Cecily Strong, Dayle Reyfel, Tate Donovan, Matthew Broderick, Rachel Dratch and Eugene Pack who performed excerpts from the memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. Celebrity Autobiography will play two additional performances (on December 10 and December 17) with different casts that will feature Alec Baldwin, Tony Danza and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. Check out the photo of the opening night cast, and be sure to catch this hilarious show!

 

Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway

The award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. Zazz Queen Angie Schworer Steps Into the Spotlight in The Prom
  3. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Will End Its Broadway Run
  4. The Ferryman's Tom Glynn-Carney on Returning to the Stage Post-Dunkirk and Singing Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters