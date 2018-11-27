Matthew Broderick & More Celebrate Celebrity Autobiography's First Broadway Performance

Celebrity Autobiography officially arrived on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on November 26. The opening night boasted an A-list roster that included Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Cecily Strong, Dayle Reyfel, Tate Donovan, Matthew Broderick, Rachel Dratch and Eugene Pack who performed excerpts from the memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. Celebrity Autobiography will play two additional performances (on December 10 and December 17) with different casts that will feature Alec Baldwin, Tony Danza and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. Check out the photo of the opening night cast, and be sure to catch this hilarious show!