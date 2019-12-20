Odds & Ends: Melissa Errico to Receive Sardi's Caricature & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Melissa Errico to Receive Sardi's Caricature

Exciting news for Melissa Errico! The Tony-nominated Broadway veteran will be honored with a portrait at the legendary theater-district eatery Sardi's on December 6. Errico is a Tony nominee for Amour whose other Broadway credits include White Christmas, Dracula, High Society, My Fair Lady and Anna Karenina. She has been seen off-Broadway in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Finian's Rainbow and Passion. Congratulations to Errico on the big news!



Cats Movie Star Jennifer Hudson Will Sing 'Memory' with a British Accent

We've been working to uncover as many details as possible about the upcoming screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Cats. As we know, the star-packed cast includes Oscar winner and Broadway alum Jennifer Hudson, who will play Grizabella, lending her voice to the classic song "Memory." In a recent interview with Extra, Hudson shared some surprising news about the dialect she will lend to the role. "I'm getting ready to do the film Cats," said Hudson. "And so I have to have a British accent." This isn't particularly unusual, but certainly an interesting choice. Hear more from Hudson below and gear up to see her turn in the Cats film, set to debut on December 20, 2019.







Ben Vereen Adds Show to Cutting Room Engagement

Tony-winning legend Ben Vereen has extended his acclaimed concert run at The Cutting Room! Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen will now play a final NYC performance at the downtown venue on December 1 at 7:30pm. On the heels of his sold-out Thanksgiving show, Vereen will follow up that performance with a show at Connecticut's Ridgefield Playhouse on December 2. Vereen is a Tony winner for Pippin, with other Broadway credits including Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and Wicked.