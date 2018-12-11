Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Daniel Fish's Immersive Oklahoma! Will Transfer to Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2018
Rebecca Naomi Jones & Damon Daunno in "Oklahoma!" at St. Ann's Warehouse
(Photo: Teddy Wolff)

On the heels of an acclaimed production of Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, the innovative new staging of Oklahoma! from director Daniel Fish will move to Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre in 2019. Broadway previews will begin on March 19 with an opening night set for April 7 for a limited run through September 1.

The interior of the Circle in the Square will be repurposed as a community hall for the production, which coincides with the iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical's 75th anniversary. The intimate staging features a seven-piece band and chili served to the audience at intermission. The production was originally developed and presented at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in 2015.

Ali Stroker in Oklahoma! at St. Ann's Warehouse
(Photo: Teddy Wolff)

The St. Ann's production boasted a cast led by Damon Daunno as Curly, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, two-time Tony nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, James Patrick Davis as Will Parker, Michael Nathanson as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike.

Broadway casting will be announced at a later date.

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  2. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night
  3. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side
  4. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  5. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters