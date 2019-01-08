Make Way! Ainsley Melham & Michael James Scott Are the New Stars of Broadway's Aladdin

Ainsley Melham and Michael James Scott, standout stars of the Australian and London productions of Disney's Aladdin, will head into the hit Broadway production at the New Amsterdam Theatre beginning on February 19 and February 15, respectively. Melham and Scott will reprise their turns as Aladdin and Genie, replacing Telly Leung and Major Attaway, who will play their final performance on February 17 and February 14. Attaway will join the North American touring production, returning to the Broadway staging in September.



Melham will make his Broadway debut in Aladdin. In addition to his turn in the Aussie staging of the musical, he is known as a former member of the Australian children's musical group Hi-5.



Scott returns to Broadway's Aladdin after having served as the Genie standby in the original company. His other main-stem credits include Something Rotten!, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia! and Hair.



Also joining the company on February 19 will be Mike Longo, reprising his turn as Kassim from the Aladdin national tour. He will succeed Steel Burkhardt, who will play his final performance on February 17.



The new trio of cast members join a current slate of principals that includes Arielle Jacobs as Princess Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, J.C. Montgomery as the Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.



Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.