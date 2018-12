No one is mad as hell about these exclusive portraits. Network starring Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn opened at the Belasco Theatre on December 6 and the whole cast celebrated at Jack Studios after taking their opening night bows. Directed by Ivo van Hove and written by Lee Hall, this drama is based off of the iconic 1976 film of the same name. Take a look at these electrifying shots of the stars and be sure to step into the newsroom yourself.

Tony winner Bryan Cranston plays newsman Howard Beale.

Network's inventive director Ivo van Hove.

Alyssa Bresnahan portrays Louise Schumacher.

Former Scandal star Tony Goldwyn is news division president Max Schumacher.

Playwright Lee Hall.

Tatiana Maslany makes her Broadway debut as TV exec Diana Christensen.