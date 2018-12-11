Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Ring In the Holidays as Their Spectacular Reunion Show Opens on Broadway

It's opening night for Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken! The American Idol alums open their new holiday concert run Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show on December 11 at the Imperial Theatre. Jonathan Tessero directs the variety show, which began previews on December 7.



Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show sees Studdard and Aiken journeying through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy and great talent. Joining the co-stars onstage is an ensemble including Farah Alvin, Ken Arpino, Julian Diaz-Granados, La'Nette Wallace and Khaila Wilcoxon.



Written by Ken Arpino and Jesse Joyce, Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show features musical staging by Lisa Shriver and music direction by Ben Cohn. The design team includes Rob Bissinger (scenic design), Paul Miller (lighting design), James Brown III (costume design), Bruce Landon Yauger (sound design) and Jason Lee Courson (projection design).



The production is slated to play a three-week limited engagement through December 30.



