The Play That Goes Wrong Will Transfer to Off-Broadway's New World Stages

This sounds about right! The Broadway hit The Play That Goes Wrong will keep running in New York, after all, with a move to off-Broadway's New World Stages beginning on February 11, 2019. An official opening is set for February 20. As previously announced, the Broadway production will close at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6.



Created by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields with direction by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces audiences to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, it doesn’t go so well, and the accident-prone thespians fight against all odds to make it through the performance to final bows.



Casting for the off-Broadway run will be announced at a later date.