Pretty Woman: The Musical to Play First International Production in Germany

Mercy! Pretty Woman: The Musical has scheduled its first international production, set to play Hamburg, Germany's Stage Theater an der Elbe in 2019. Previews will begin on September 23 with an opening night set for September 29.



"I've toured Europe for over thirty years and I love the audiences in Germany, so I am delighted Pretty Woman: The Musical will have its European premiere in Hamburg," said composer Bryan Adams. "It is a story of two very different people falling in love—which is always an important message, especially in times where there are people who discriminate against people who may be different from themselves. Love and love stories are important and we want to remind the audience that there is never enough love in the world."



Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical follows unlikely soulmates Vivian and Edward who overcome all odds to find each other. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, with a score by '90s hitmaker Adams, the show features a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late film director Garry Marshall. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Will Van Dyke.



The Broadway cast is led by Samantha Barks as Vivian and Andy Karl as Edward, with Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson and Kingsley Leggs as James Morse. The musical began previews at the Nederlander Theatre on July 20 and opened on August 16.