Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Andy Karl & Samantha Barks with the cast of "Pretty Woman: The Musical" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Pretty Woman: The Musical to Play First International Production in Germany

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 13, 2018

Mercy! Pretty Woman: The Musical has scheduled its first international production, set to play Hamburg, Germany's Stage Theater an der Elbe in 2019. Previews will begin on September 23 with an opening night set for September 29.

"I've toured Europe for over thirty years and I love the audiences in Germany, so I am delighted Pretty Woman: The Musical will have its European premiere in Hamburg," said composer Bryan Adams. "It is a story of two very different people falling in love—which is always an important message, especially in times where there are people who discriminate against people who may be different from themselves. Love and love stories are important and we want to remind the audience that there is never enough love in the world."

Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical follows unlikely soulmates Vivian and Edward who overcome all odds to find each other. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, with a score by '90s hitmaker Adams, the show features a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late film director Garry Marshall. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Will Van Dyke.

The Broadway cast is led by Samantha Barks as Vivian and Andy Karl as Edward, with Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson and Kingsley Leggs as James Morse. The musical began previews at the Nederlander Theatre on July 20 and opened on August 16.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  2. Daniel Fish's Immersive Oklahoma! Will Transfer to Broadway
  3. Michelle Williams Exits Once On This Island; Lea Salonga Will Return to Tony-Winning Revival
  4. He'll Raise You Up! New York Giants Legend Tiki Barber to Join Kinky Boots as Don
  5. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Cher Show King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters