Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Heidi Schreck in "What the Constitution Means to Me"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Will Transfer to Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 14, 2019

On the heels of sold-out runs at New York Theatre Workshop and the Greenwich House, What the Constitution Means to Me, the timely new play written by and starring two-time Obie winner Heidi Schreck, will move to Broadway's Hayes Theater this spring. Obie winner Oliver Butler directs the production, set to begin previews on March 14 and open on March 31 for a limited engagement through June 9. Tickets are now on sale.

Schreck told Broadway.com, "This play began as an experiment to connect the histories of the women in my family to America's founding document, and I'm elated that now I get to bring it one of the most prominent stages in the American theater: Broadway. I hope people from all over the country will show up and bring their families to share stories, laugh and help us decide every night how to end the play."

What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.

Joining Schreck in the Broadway cast will be off-Broadway cast members Mike Iveson (The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Sinan Zafar.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck's acclaimed play transfers to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Hamilton Puerto Rico Cast Take Their Opening-Night Bow
  2. Brittney Johnson Becomes First Woman of Color to Play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway
  3. From Margo Channing to Tom Hiddleston: What to See in London in 2019
  4. See Gavin Creel & Sara Bareilles Take Their First Bow Together in Broadway's Waitress
  5. Preach It! Jeremy Pope and the Cast of Choir Boy Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters