Cuba Gooding Jr. to Play Return Engagement in Broadway's Chicago

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 18, 2018
Cuba Gooding Jr. in a promotional photo as Billy Flynn
(Provided by Amanda Malpass PR)

All he cares about is love...and heading back to Broadway! Oscar winner and main-stem alum Cuba Gooding Jr. will reprise his recent Broadway turn as smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the award-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. Gooding will play a limited five-week run from January 7 through February 10, 2019.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s breakthrough role was as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991), followed by A Few Good Men (1992), before winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire (1996). In 2016, he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. In 2013, Gooding made his Broadway debut in a revival of The Trip to Bountiful.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
