New Kids on the Block & Broadway Alum Joey McIntyre to Join Waitress

He's got the right stuff! Joey McIntyre, the talented star who rose to fame as part of the '80s boy band New Kids on the Block, will return to Broadway in 2019 as the latest Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. McIntyre will begin on February 5, succeeding Tony winner Gavin Creel, whose run will conclude on February 3.



McIntyre's stage credits include a Broadway turn as Fiyero in Wicked and an off-Broadway performance as Jonathan in Tick, Tick...BOOM!, a role he reprised on tour.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



McIntyre will play a limited engagement through April 7.