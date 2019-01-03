Sponsored
One Fine Day! Chilina Kennedy Reprises Her Turn in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 3, 2019
Chilina Kennedy backstage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Longtime Beautiful star Chilina Kennedy returns to the title role of Broadway's hit Carole King musical on January 3, 2019. Kennedy succeeds recent star Abby Mueller, who exited the production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 30, 2018.

Kennedy told Broadway.com, "I am thrilled to be returning to the role of Carole, especially as Beautiful celebrates five years on Broadway! This role means a lot to me and I am honored to step back into the shoes of a woman I have respected and admired for years."

This run marks Kennedy's third engagement in the Tony-nominated Broadway hit. Her other credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia!, This Ain't No Disco and A Sign of the Times.

Kennedy joins a cast that also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Kate Reinders as Cynthia Weil, Liz Larsen as Genie Klein and Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
View Comments

Newsletters