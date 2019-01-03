Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Oscar Hammerstein II Bio-Musical Sincerely, Oscar to Play Off-Broadway's Theatre Row

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 3, 2019
Production art for "Sincerely, Oscar"
(Provided by Keith Sherman & Associates)

Sincerely, Oscar, a new musical celebrating Tony-winning Broadway lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, has been announced to play Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre this spring. Featuring a book co-written by Doreen Taylor, who will also star, and Johnathan Lee Iverson, the production will begin previews on March 27 with an opening set for April 4. Dugg McDonough will direct.

"Oscar Hammerstein was more than just a lyricist...his words provided hope and joy to generations," said McDonough. "We look forward to sharing the stories behind the lyrics."

Sincerely, Oscar will highlight Hammerstein's journey to becoming Broadway's greatest lyricist. The musical will explore Hammerstein's life in his words while showcasing more than 30 of his greatest songs from shows like The Sound of Music, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, Allegro and more. The musical incorporates personal correspondence, unpublished lyrics, interviews and rare memoirs to give insight into Hammerstein's legacy.

Sincerely, Oscar utilizes state-of-the-art 3D holographic technology called IceMagic, with its imagery often referred to as a hologram. The visual effect, created through a specialized projection system, is the first time this holographic technology will be implemented on the off-Broadway stage.

The show will feature scenic design by Jason Simms, lighting design by David Pedemonti, costume design by Dawna Oak, sound design by Robert Balan and projection design by Brittany Merenda. Lou Lanza is the musical director and arranger, with string arrangements by Joshua Godoy.

Sincerely, Oscar will play a limited engagement through June 30.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ingrid Michaelson Is Turning The Notebook into a Musical
  2. Here's What the Broadway.com Staff Is Looking Forward to Seeing in 2019
  3. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Once on This Island, Taylor Trensch & More
  4. 2018 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Shows of the Year
  5. Kinky Boots Will Welcome the Return of Andy Kelso as Charlie Price

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Wicked King Kong Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Anastasia Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters