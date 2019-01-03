Oscar Hammerstein II Bio-Musical Sincerely, Oscar to Play Off-Broadway's Theatre Row

Sincerely, Oscar, a new musical celebrating Tony-winning Broadway lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, has been announced to play Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre this spring. Featuring a book co-written by Doreen Taylor, who will also star, and Johnathan Lee Iverson, the production will begin previews on March 27 with an opening set for April 4. Dugg McDonough will direct.



"Oscar Hammerstein was more than just a lyricist...his words provided hope and joy to generations," said McDonough. "We look forward to sharing the stories behind the lyrics."



Sincerely, Oscar will highlight Hammerstein's journey to becoming Broadway's greatest lyricist. The musical will explore Hammerstein's life in his words while showcasing more than 30 of his greatest songs from shows like The Sound of Music, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, Allegro and more. The musical incorporates personal correspondence, unpublished lyrics, interviews and rare memoirs to give insight into Hammerstein's legacy.



Sincerely, Oscar utilizes state-of-the-art 3D holographic technology called IceMagic, with its imagery often referred to as a hologram. The visual effect, created through a specialized projection system, is the first time this holographic technology will be implemented on the off-Broadway stage.



The show will feature scenic design by Jason Simms, lighting design by David Pedemonti, costume design by Dawna Oak, sound design by Robert Balan and projection design by Brittany Merenda. Lou Lanza is the musical director and arranger, with string arrangements by Joshua Godoy.



Sincerely, Oscar will play a limited engagement through June 30.