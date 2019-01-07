Sponsored
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Makes a Razzle-Dazzle Return to Broadway's Chicago

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 7, 2019

All he cares about is love...and heading back to Broadway! Oscar winner and main-stem alum Cuba Gooding Jr. reprises his recent Broadway turn as smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the award-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago beginning on January 7. Gooding succeeds Tom Hewitt, who played his final performance at the Ambassador Theatre on January 5.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s breakthrough role was as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991), followed by A Few Good Men (1992), before winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire (1996). In 2016, he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. In 2013, Gooding made his Broadway debut in a revival of The Trip to Bountiful.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Gooding will play a five-week limited run through February 10.

Hear from the star himself in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

