They're going to see what baking can do! Tony nominee Sara Bareilles and Tony winner Gavin Creel are getting ready to start their shifts in Waitress on Broadway. This will mark Bareilles' third turn as Jenna while Creel will step into the shoes of Dr. Pomatter for the first time beginning on January 7. The famous friends got together at Sardi's on January 4 to celebrate. Check out the photos and be sure to head to the diner to see these two in action.

Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel pose with each other's Sardi's portraits.