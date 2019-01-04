Casting Is Complete for New York Premiere The Cake Starring Debra Jo Rupp

Full casting has been announced for The Cake, a new play by Emmy nominee Bekah Brunstetter making its New York premiere at City Center—Stage I in 2019. Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow will helm the production, scheduled to begin previews on February 12 ahead of a March 5 opening night.



Newly announced stars include Marinda Anderson (Far From Heaven) as Macy, Genevieve Angelson (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as Jen and Dan Daily (The Rivals) as Tim. They join the previously announced Debra Jo Rupp as Della.



The Cake follows Della, whose North Carolina bakery is legendary. She has just been cast in her favorite television baking competition. Soon her late best friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen's about to marry a woman, she is forced to reexamine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.



The production is slated to play a limited run through March 31.