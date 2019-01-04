Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Casting Is Complete for New York Premiere The Cake Starring Debra Jo Rupp

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 4, 2019
Debra Jo Rupp
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Full casting has been announced for The Cake, a new play by Emmy nominee Bekah Brunstetter making its New York premiere at City Center—Stage I in 2019. Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow will helm the production, scheduled to begin previews on February 12 ahead of a March 5 opening night.

Newly announced stars include Marinda Anderson (Far From Heaven) as Macy, Genevieve Angelson (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as Jen and Dan Daily (The Rivals) as Tim. They join the previously announced Debra Jo Rupp as Della.

The Cake follows Della, whose North Carolina bakery is legendary. She has just been cast in her favorite television baking competition. Soon her late best friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen's about to marry a woman, she is forced to reexamine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.

The production is slated to play a limited run through March 31.

The Cake

Manhattan Theatre Club presents Bekah Brunstetter's emotional and deliciously funny play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Hamilton Love Story: Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged
  2. Ingrid Michaelson Is Turning The Notebook into a Musical
  3. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Once on This Island, Taylor Trensch & More
  4. Kinky Boots Will Welcome the Return of Andy Kelso as Charlie Price
  5. Here's What the Broadway.com Staff Is Looking Forward to Seeing in 2019

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Wicked King Kong Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Anastasia Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters