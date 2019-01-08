Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller & James L. Nederlander Buy the Drama Book Shop

Lin-Manuel Miranda to the rescue! The Tony-winning creator of Hamilton has announced that he has purchased New York City's iconic Drama Book Shop with Tony-winning director Thomas Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller and theater owner James L. Nederlander, in a joint venture with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. This news follows the previously reported announcement that the shop would close due to an increase in rent.



"My first experiences directing in New York City were at the Arthur Seelen Theater in the basement of the Drama Book Shop," said Kail. "Thanks to the generosity of owners Allen Hubby and Rozanne Seelen, I had a small theater company that was in residence there for five years. I was lucky enough to be there the day the shop opened on 40th Street on December 3, 2001, and I am delighted to be part of this group that will ensure the Drama Book Shop lives on."



The current location at West 40th Street will close as planned on January 20, with a new location, to be announced, expected to open this fall. The new store will be managed by Seller's office, which currently runs a Hamilton merch store in midtown Manhattan.