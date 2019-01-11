Callum Francis & Andy Kelso Are the New Stars of Kinky Boots on Broadway

A pair of Kinky Boots veterans step into the Tony-winning Broadway production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 11. Callum Francis takes on the role of Lola for the first time on Broadway while Andy Kelso returns to the main-stem staging as Charlie Price. They succeed J. Harrison Ghee and Conor Maynard, who exited the musical on January 10.



Francis reprises his turn as Lola direct from the Kinky Boots U.K. national tour, prior to which he starred in the Australian tour, receiving the 2017 Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical. Francis also appeared in the musical's original London production.



An original ensemble member, Kelso began performances as Charlie Price in January of 2014, playing the role through August of 2016. In addition to Kinky Boots, his credits include Broadway's Mamma Mia! and the national touring production of Wicked.



Francis and Kelso join a principal cast that also includes Carrie St. Louis as Lauren and Caroline Bowman as Nicola. As previously announced, New York Giants legend Tiki Barber will join the cast in the role of Don beginning on January 21.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, with music direction by Brian Usifer.