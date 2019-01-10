Roundabout Announces Relaxed Performances of True West, Merrily & Kiss Me, Kate

The nonprofit Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the expansion of its relaxed-performance initiative for 2019 Broadway and off-Broadway productions, beginning with a performance of True West on March 2 at the American Airlines Theatre. Roundabout's relaxed performances, with the intention of making theater more accessible to audiences with special needs, launched in April 2018 during the world premiere of Amy and the Orphans at the Laura Pels Theatre.



Following True West, Roundabout will present relaxed performances of Merrily We Roll Along on March 30 at the Laura Pels Theatre, Kiss Me, Kate (date to be announced) at Studio 54 and Toni Stone on July 20 at the Laura Pels Theatre. All relaxed performances will be matinées.



Relaxed performances are an inclusive theatrical experience designed to welcome individuals with special needs and those attending with them. These performances are less formal and more supportive of sensory, communication, movement and learning needs; they are intended to present the full artistic vision of the production with minor modifications and supports, including: capped sound levels with house lights set at a low level; materials provided in advance to help attendees prepare for the experience, including detailed directions to the theater as well as plot and character descriptions; and a break area for anyone who would like to step out during the performance.



In addition to relaxed performances, Roundabout also offers assistive-listening devices, on-demand captioning and audio description, ASL-interpreted performances, accessible seating and restrooms at all venues.



"Roundabout Theatre Company is firmly committed to reducing the barriers—financial, physical and cultural—that can inhibit theatergoing through a full complement of accessibility programs to welcome theatergoers with disabilities," said Todd Haimes, artistic director/CEO of Roundabout. "I am thrilled to announce these relaxed performances to further expand our capacity to offer an inclusive, welcoming environment for all our patrons."