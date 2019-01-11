'Congratulotions!' Brittney Johnson Becomes First Woman of Color to Play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway

What a celebration we'll have today! Brittney Johnson became the first woman of color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway on January 10. There have been people of color in every other principal role in Wicked, but Johnson is the first Glinda. The talented ensemble member and Glinda understudy, who joined the show in June 2018, covered the role for current full-time Glinda Katie Rose Clarke. Check out the photo of Johnson before she took her first bow as the popular good witch and be sure to fly on over to see Wicked for yourself.