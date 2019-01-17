Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Disney Announces 2nd Annual Women's Day on Broadway: Inspiring Changemakers

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 17, 2019
Caissie Levy & Patti Murin with the cast of "Frozen"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

In celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway has announced the 2nd annual Women's Day on Broadway: Inspiring Changemakers. The event will be held on March 12 at the St. James Theatre, home of Frozen.

This year's event will focus on changemakers driving progress within the theater and entertainment industry, highlighting ways each person can become an agent of change. The event will feature panel conversations and a variety of speakers and presentations.

Following its launch in 2018, Women's Day on Broadway aims to engage attendees of all genders and backgrounds in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theater industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, empowering each attendee to drive change and make an impact.

Disney on Broadway invites professionals of all genders and backgrounds interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge. For more information and to reserve a free general admission seat, click here.

Additional specifics for the event will be announced at a later date.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Portraits of Lin-Manuel Miranda & More from Hamilton in Puerto Rico
  2. Frozen Announces Casting Gender Swap: Ryann Redmond to Play Olaf
  3. Andrew Barth Feldman on Keeping His Dear Evan Hansen Casting News a Secret
  4. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More
  5. Farewell, Carol! A Memorial to Broadway Icon Carol Channing

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters