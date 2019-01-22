Megan Sikora & More to Star in Chick Flick the Musical at the Westside Theatre

Casting is here for the off-Broadway premiere of Chick Flick: The Musical, set to debut at the Westside Theatre next month. David Ruttura will direct and Sarah O'Gleby will choreograph the previously announced tuner, set to begin previews on February 21 and officially open on March 7.



The cast will be led by Chita Rivera Award winner Megan Sikora (Clueless) as Dawn, with Sharon Catherine Brown (Head Over Heels) as Karen, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Lysistrata Jones) as Sheila and Carla Duren (110 in the Shade) as Meg. Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You) and Madison Stratton (Brigadoon) are the production standbys.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Suzy Conn (Suffra-Jets), Chick Flick the Musical invites audiences to join Karen, Dawn, Sheila and Meg as they get together to unwind, watch a chick flick and play their favorite drinking game.



The musical will feature music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle, with scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Suzy Benzinger, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Peter Fitzgerald.



Chick Flick the Musical is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 29.