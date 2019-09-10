Sponsored
Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker to Star in Broadway Revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 10, 2019
Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker
(Photo: Little Fang)

Married stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will team up on stage this spring in a new Broadway production of the late Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite. Upcoming Inheritance star John Benjamin Hickey will direct the production, set to begin previews on March 13, 2020 and officially open on April 13 at the Hudson Theatre. The revival will play a pre-Broadway run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre (where the original production began) from February 5-22, 2020.

John Benjamin Hickey
(Photo: Little Fang)

Plaza Suite is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel. The original production, featuring Tony-winning direction by Mike Nichols, played 1,097 performances at Broadway's Plymouth Theatre (now the Schoenfeld).

Broderick is a longtime interpreter of Neil Simon's works, winning his first Tony Award for Brighton Beach Memoirs, appearing in the sequel Biloxi Blues and years later leading a revival of The Odd Couple. His other credits include a Tony-winning turn in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and a Tony-nominated performance in The Producers.

Parker returns to Broadway after more than two decades, following a 1996 turn in Once Upon a Mattress. Her other Broadway credits include The Innocents, Annie, The Heidi Chronicles and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying alongside Broderick. She is an Emmy winner for Sex and the City.

Hickey, a Tony winner for his performance in The Normal Heart, will take a brief leave of absence from The Inheritance to work on Plaza Suite and return to the new play after opening night. Plaza Suite will mark his Broadway directing debut.

Plaza Suite will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Scott Lehrer. It is being produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions and Hal Luftig.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Plaza Suite is scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 12, 2020.

Plaza Suite

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick star in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's comedy.
