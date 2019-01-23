Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Waitress Film Star Eddie Jemison to Reprise the Character of Ogie on Broadway

News
by Eric King • Jan 23, 2019
Eddie Jemison
(Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty)

Eddie Jemison brought the adorkable character of Ogie to life on screen in the 2007 film Waitress, and now he'll make his Broadway debut playing the same role in the hit Broadway musical. The actor replaces original Broadway Ogie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, for a run February 11 through April 28.

Jemison is a veteran of the Chicago theater scene, starring in Life Sucks and Two Gentleman of Verona, among others. The stage and screen actor has also appeared in films such as Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen and The Punisher, as well as TV shows like iZombie and Chicago Med.

The current cast of Waitress includes its Tony nominated composer Sara Bareilles in the role of Jenna, Tony winner Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Larry Marshall as Old Joe.

As previously announced, Bareilles and Creel are slated to play a limited engagement through February 3.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Upcoming Dear Evan Hansen Star Andrew Barth Feldman Answers Rapid-Fire Questions
  2. Wicked Gives Us Boy-Band Vibes in 'What Is This Feeling?' #OutofOz Video
  3. Michael Jackson Musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough Announces Pre-Broadway Run
  4. Broadway Grosses: Waitress Breaks a Million with New Duo Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel
  5. Mystic Pizza Stage Musical in the Works with Original Score from Melissa Etheridge

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters