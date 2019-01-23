Waitress Film Star Eddie Jemison to Reprise the Character of Ogie on Broadway

Eddie Jemison brought the adorkable character of Ogie to life on screen in the 2007 film Waitress, and now he'll make his Broadway debut playing the same role in the hit Broadway musical. The actor replaces original Broadway Ogie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, for a run February 11 through April 28.



Jemison is a veteran of the Chicago theater scene, starring in Life Sucks and Two Gentleman of Verona, among others. The stage and screen actor has also appeared in films such as Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen and The Punisher, as well as TV shows like iZombie and Chicago Med.



The current cast of Waitress includes its Tony nominated composer Sara Bareilles in the role of Jenna, Tony winner Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Larry Marshall as Old Joe.



As previously announced, Bareilles and Creel are slated to play a limited engagement through February 3.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.