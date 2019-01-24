Ryoko Yonekura Sets Jazzy Return to Chicago on Broadway

Ryoko Yonekura, the multi-talented original star of the Japanese-language production of Chicago, will return to the Broadway revival as Roxie Hart on July 1. Yonekura will play a limited 16-performance run through July 16.



Following her celebrated 2008 and 2010 engagements as Roxie in Japan, Yonekura learned the role in English and made her Broadway debut in 2012, returning to the company and joining the U.S. touring cast in Japan in 2017. This marks Yonekura's third stint in the Broadway company.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.



Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.