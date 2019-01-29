Sponsored
"Alice by Heart" cast members Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Grace McLean, Wesley Taylor & Noah Galvin
(Photos: Getty Images | Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Alice by Heart Extends World Premiere Run Ahead of First Preview

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 29, 2019

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced an extension for the world premiere musical Alice by Heart, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Originally announced to run through March 10, the production will now conclude on March 31. Jessie Nelson directs the tuner, which will kick off performances on January 30 ahead of a February 26 opening night in The Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space. Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan star.

Featuring a book by Nelson and Steven Sater and a score by Sater and Duncan Sheik, Alice by Heart takes place in the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, where the budding teen life of Alice Spencer (Gordon) is turned upside down as she and her dear friend Alfred (Ryan) are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to wonderland.

The cast of Alice by Heart also includes Grace McLean, Wesley Taylor, Noah Galvin, Andrew Kober, Mia DiLena, Zachary Downer, Zachary Infante, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Catherine Ricafort and Heath Saunders.

Alice by Heart features choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman and music direction/vocal arrangements by Jason Hart, with scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and additional orchestrations by Simon Hale.

Newsletters