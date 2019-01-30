Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Wunderbar! Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase Lead First Kiss Me, Kate Cast Portrait

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 30, 2019
Clockwise from bottom left: Adrienne Walker, Mel Johnson Jr., Lance Coadie Williams, Kelli O'Hara, Terence Archie, Stephanie Styles, James T. Lane, John Pankow, Will Chase and Corbin Bleu. (Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Another op'nin,' another show! Kiss Me, Kate is scheduled to begin performances at Studio 54 on February 14. On top of brushing up their Shakespeare and dancing through "Too Darn Hot," the cast posed for a sweet portrait shot ahead of their Broadway bow. Peek the pic to see Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Terence Archie, Stephanie Styles, James T. Lane, John Pankow, Corbin Bleu, Adrienne Walker, Mel Johnson Jr. and Lance Coadie Williams cozied up together, and then see them take the stage in the eagerly anticipated revival of the Cole Porter classic. Kiss Me, Kate officially opens on March 14.

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara stars in the Broadway revival of this classic Cole Porter musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel on the Risk of Working with Friends & the Fun of Indulging in Fantasies
  2. Daphne Rubin-Vega on Reuniting with Original Rent Stars and How the Telecast Was Like Black Mirror
  3. True West Stars Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More Step Inside the Portrait Booth on Opening Night
  4. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. Tony Awards' Second Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Prom Standouts Eligible as Leads & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Come From Away Mean Girls Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters