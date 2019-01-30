Wunderbar! Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase Lead First Kiss Me, Kate Cast Portrait

Another op'nin,' another show! Kiss Me, Kate is scheduled to begin performances at Studio 54 on February 14. On top of brushing up their Shakespeare and dancing through "Too Darn Hot," the cast posed for a sweet portrait shot ahead of their Broadway bow. Peek the pic to see Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Terence Archie, Stephanie Styles, James T. Lane, John Pankow, Corbin Bleu, Adrienne Walker, Mel Johnson Jr. and Lance Coadie Williams cozied up together, and then see them take the stage in the eagerly anticipated revival of the Cole Porter classic. Kiss Me, Kate officially opens on March 14.