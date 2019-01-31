Sponsored
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lead Star-Studded Camelot Benefit for Lincoln Center Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 31, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A talent-packed group of stars have been selected to lead a one-night concert production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's musical Camelot. Bartlett Sher will direct the event, a benefit for Lincoln Center Theater's productions and education programs, set to take place at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 4 at 6:30pm.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will star as King Arthur alongside Solea Pfeiffer as Guenevere, Jordan Donica as Sir Lancelot, Dakin Matthews as Merlyn, Ruthie Ann Miles as Nimue, Ethan Slater as Mordred and Julie White as Morgan Le Fey, with Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley and Bonnie Milligan as three of the Knights of the Round Table.

Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 followup to My Fair Lady, features a beloved score which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and the title song "Camelot." Ted Sperling will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing the original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

