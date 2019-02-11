Waitress Film Star Eddie Jemison Reprises the Role of Ogie on Broadway

Here he comes, Waitress fans. Eddie Jemison, the comedic actor who warmed the hearts of filmgoers in the 2007 film Waitress, returns to the role of Ogie in the Broadway musical adaptation beginning on February 11. Jemison makes his Broadway debut in the hit production, replacing Tony-nominated original cast member Christopher Fitzgerald, who played his final performance on February 10.



Jemison is a veteran of the Chicago theater scene, starring in Life Sucks and Two Gentlemen of Verona, among other shows. The stage-and-screen actor has also appeared in the films Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen and The Punisher, as well as TV's iZombie and Chicago Med.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Stephanie Torns as Jenna, Joey McIntyre as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Larry Marshall as Old Joe.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Jemison is slated to play a limited engagement through April 28.