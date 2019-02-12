Sponsored
Veronica Dunne Makes a Jazzy Return to Chicago on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 12, 2019
Veronica Dunne
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Veronica Dunne reprises her celebrated turn as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago beginning on February 12. Dunne replaces Charlotte d'Amboise, who exited the production on February 11.

Dunne played a prior stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2016. Her other stage credits include Cinderella, Little Shop of Horrors, Into the Woods, Spring Awakening and the world premiere production of The Black Suits. On-screen, she is known for her turn as Marisa in Disney's K.C. Undercover.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.

Newsletters