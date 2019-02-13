The Actors Fund to Honor Harvey Fierstein, John Gore, Rita Moreno & Matthew D. Loeb at 2019 Gala

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, will hold its annual gala on April 29, 2019. The evening will celebrate Tony-winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein; Chairman & CEO of the John Gore Organization, Tony-winning producer and acclaimed director John Gore; Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno; and International President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and International labor leader and community advocate Matthew D. Loeb; all of whom will be presented with The Actors Fund’s Medal of Honor.



“Harvey, John, Matthew and Rita are legends in our community,” said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund. “They are rightfully due this highest honor from The Actors Fund, both for their dedication to performing arts and entertainment and for the leadership they provide in guiding the way for the next generation of artists and arts workers.”



The event will begin at 6:00pm with cocktails, followed by dinner at 7:00pm, a tribute and special performances at the New York Marriott Marquis. The evening is a celebration of everyone who works in performing arts and entertainment coming together to support services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members this community.



The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.



For further information on the 2019 gala, click here.