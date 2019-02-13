Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Harvey Fierstein, John Gore, Rita Moreno & Matthew D. Loeb
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Provided by DKC/O&M)

The Actors Fund to Honor Harvey Fierstein, John Gore, Rita Moreno & Matthew D. Loeb at 2019 Gala

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 13, 2019

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, will hold its annual gala on April 29, 2019. The evening will celebrate Tony-winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein; Chairman & CEO of the John Gore Organization, Tony-winning producer and acclaimed director John Gore; Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno; and International President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and International labor leader and community advocate Matthew D. Loeb; all of whom will be presented with The Actors Fund’s Medal of Honor.

“Harvey, John, Matthew and Rita are legends in our community,” said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund. “They are rightfully due this highest honor from The Actors Fund, both for their dedication to performing arts and entertainment and for the leadership they provide in guiding the way for the next generation of artists and arts workers.”

The event will begin at 6:00pm with cocktails, followed by dinner at 7:00pm, a tribute and special performances at the New York Marriott Marquis. The evening is a celebration of everyone who works in performing arts and entertainment coming together to support services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members this community. 

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

For further information on the 2019 gala, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Krystina Alabado to Join Mean Girls on Broadway; Ashley Park Sets Exit Date
  2. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  3. Laura Benanti Extends Run in My Fair Lady on Broadway
  4. Wish Granted! Watch This Epic Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Aladdin
  5. Beth Leavel Sings a Brassy, Belty Showstopper from The Prom on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters