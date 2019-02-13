Sponsored
Words Fail as Dear Evan Hansen's Jennifer Laura Thompson Receives a Sardi's Portrait

by Caitlin Moynihan • Feb 13, 2019
Jennifer Laura Thompson with Michael Greif, Nicole van Giesen, Michael Park, Phoenix Best, Alex Boniello, Lisa Brescia, Kristolyn Lloyd & Stacey Mindich
She found a map and it led her to Sardi's! Dear Evan Hansen original cast member Jennifer Laura Thompson received a Sardi's portrait on February 12 in honor of her incredible career. Thompson earned a Tony nomination for her work in Urinetown and is known for roles in Footloose, Wicked, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Lend Me a Tenor. To celebrate the honor, Thompson was joined by current and former Dear Evan Hansen cast members and a slew of her famous friends, including Tony winners Christian Borle, Matthew Broderick and more. Check out the photos, and be sure to see the Tony-winning musical for yourself.

Jennifer Laura Thompson poses with Broadway pals Christian Borle, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Julia Murney, Lisa Brescia, Matthew Broderick and Michael McGrath.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
