West End's True West, with Kit Harington & Johnny Flynn, Captured by Audible

The celebrated West End staging of Sam Shepard's True West, currently appearing at London's Vaudeville Theatre, has been recorded by Audible for release as an audio play. Matthew Dunster directs the production, which stars Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) and Johnny Flynn (Hangmen).



"We're thrilled that True West has been recorded for an Audible release," said Harrington and Flynn in a joint statement. "It has been a very special production for us and it is great that people will now have a chance to experience Sam Shepard's exceptional play beyond the end of its run at the Vaudeville Theatre."



True West follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Harrington) and lowlife Lee (Flynn) wrestle with big issues—and each other.



True West also features Madeleine Potter (An Ideal Husband) as Mom and Donald Sage Mackay (Angry Alan) as Saul Kimmer. The production is scheduled to conclude its limited engagement on February 23.



Past theater productions captured for Audible include David Cale's Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Dennis Kelly's Boys and Girls starring Carey Mulligan, Neil LaBute's All the Ways to Say I Love You starring Judith Light and Have a Nice Day written by and starring Billy Crystal.