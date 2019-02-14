Mark Jacoby to Star in World Premiere Play Vilna at Off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clement's

Tony nominee Mark Jacoby has signed on to lead the company of Vilna, a new drama written by Ira Fuchs set to make its world premiere at the Theatre at St. Clement's. Joseph Discher will direct the off-Broadway production, slated to begin previews on March 11 and open on March 20. Sean Hudock (The Chaperone) and Seamus Mulcahy (Our Town) will co-star.



Inspired by a news report of the discovery of the escape tunnel at the site of the Vilna ghetto, the play tells the story of Motke Zeidel (portrayed by Jacoby and Hudock) and Yudi Farber (Mulcahy) from the ages of 11 through 28, who come of age in the city of Vilna during its degradation in the years before World War II and its destruction during the war. As the home they knew collapses, they face painful moral choices to save others while putting their own lives at risk.



Jacoby is a Tony nominee for Show Boat who has also been seen on Broadway in Ragtime, Elf, Sweeney Todd, Man of La Mancha, Grand Hotel, The Phantom of the Opera and Sweet Charity. His off-Broadway credits include Critical Darling and Enter the Guardsman.



The cast of Vilna will also include Sophia Blum, Brian Cade, Paul Cooper, Nathan Kaufman, Tom Morin, James Michael Reilly, Patrick Toon and Carey Van Driest.



The production will feature scenic design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Devon Painter, lighting design by Harry Feiner, sound design by Jane Shaw and fight direction by Rick Sordelet.



Vilna is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 14.