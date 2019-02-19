Sponsored
Ryann Redmond, Joe Carroll & Noah J. Ricketts
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Provided by Disney Theatrical)

Ryann Redmond, Joe Carroll & Noah J. Ricketts Are New Principal Stars of Frozen on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 19, 2019

The Tony-nominated musical Frozen welcomes Ryann Redmond (Bring It On) as Olaf and Joe Carroll (Bandstand) as Hans beginning on February 19, replacing original cast members Greg Hildreth and John Riddle, respectively, while current cast member Noah J. Ricketts (Beautiful) graduates to the role of Kristoff, replacing originator Jelani Alladin. Hildreth, Riddle and Alladin played their final performance on February 17.

Also beginning on February 19, the role of Sven will be shared equally by current star Andrew Pirozzi and alternate Adam Jepsen, with each actor playing four performances a week.

Continuing in the cast are principal players Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Robert Creighton as Weselton and Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, with Zoe Glick and Leila Rose Gross alternating as Young Anna, and Mimi Ryder and Jenna Weir as Young Elsa.

Based on Disney's Oscar-winning film, Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them, Elsa, struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other, Anna, embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.

Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee, a score by the movie's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford. Tony winner Michael Grandage is the show's director.

