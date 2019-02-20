Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter Musical Sets Off-Broadway Premiere Led by Annie Golden

Following a celebrated 2017 world premiere run with Barrington Stage Company, Broadway Bounty Hunter, a new musical comedy featuring an original score by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), will arrive at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater this summer. Jennifer Werner will direct and choreograph the production, set to begin previews on July 7 and open on July 23 for a limited run through September 15. Annie Golden will repeat her starring turn from the musical's Berkshires debut.



With a book co-written by Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams (also of Be More Chill) and Lance Rubin, inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows Annie (played by Golden), a down-on-her-luck actress of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. The musical chronicles a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity—and save the theater.



Golden is a Broadway veteran with credits including Hair, Leader of the Pack, On the Town, The Full Monty, Xanadu and Violet. She is the recipient of three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her ensemble work on Orange Is the New Black.



The Broadway Bounty Hunter creative team includes scenic designer Michael Schweikardt, lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, costume and wig designer Sarafina Bush, projection designer Brad Peterson, sound designer Cody Spencer, music supervisor and orchestrator Charlie Rosen, vocal arranger Joel Waggoner, music director Geoffrey Ko and artistic consultant Nehemiah Luckett.



Additional casting will be announced soon.