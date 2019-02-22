Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen's Phoenix Best to Make Solo Concert Debut & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Dear Evan Hansen's Phoenix Best to Make Solo Concert Debut

Phoenix Best, the rising star currently appearing as Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, has announced her solo concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. The cabaret, titled Phoenix Rising, will appear at the midtown hotspot on March 31 at 9:30pm. Following her journey from the beginning, Best will share stories about the shows, people and musical influences that carried her to a starring role on Broadway. Featuring songs from The Color Purple, Dear Evan Hansen and Wicked, tunes from artists like Alicia Keys and Beyoncé and even some original music, Phoenix Rising will show how anyone can rise from the ashes. Best will be joined by some of her current and former castmates.



Off-Broadway Hit Puffs to Release Companion Book

Del Rey Books has announced the release of Puffs: The Essential Companion, an official behind-the-scenes tome to the off-Broadway sensation Puffs or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic. The illustrated guide will include a full script of the play annotated with insights from creator Matt Cox, interviews with cast and crew, production photos and designs, and deleted and alternate scenes. The book will be published on November 5.



Carrie Hope Fletcher & Jamie Muscato Sing "Seventeen" from London's Heathers

The countdown for the original West End cast recording of Heathers the Musical has begun. In anticipation of its release, Ghostlight Records has served up a music video featuring stars Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato singing Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe's song "Seventeen." Watch the talented performers below and mark your calendar: the Heathers album will be released on March 1.



