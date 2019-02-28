Sponsored
Glenn Close-Led Sunset Boulevard Film Back in Motion with Rob Ashford at the Helm

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 28, 2019
Glenn Close on opening night of the "Sunset Boulevard" revival
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close will find new ways to dream this October when filming begins on the long-gestating movie musical adaptation of Sunset Boulevard. Close, who earned her third Tony Award for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in the Tony-winning stage musical adaptation of Billy Wilder's original film, will reprise her turn in the movie musical, according to Daily Mail columnist Baz Bamigboye. Tony winner Rob Ashford (Frozen) has signed on to direct, with a screenplay to be adapted by Tom MacRae (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Don Black, Sunset Boulevard tells the story of Norma Desmond (Close), an aging silent film star who recruits young writer Joe Gillis to help relaunch her career in the world of talking films. A reclusive shut-in, Desmond forms an unhealthy obsession with Gillis and soon demands he move into her lavish Hollywood mansion.

In addition to her acclaimed turn in the original 1994 Broadway production, Close reprised her performance as Norma Desmond in a 2017 Broadway revival. Look back at footage from that production below.

