Haley Swindal Is Chicago's New Matron 'Mama' Morton

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2019
Haley Swindal
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Haley Swindal is back on the Great White Way. The stage alum joins the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Chicago in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton on March 4 for a limited engagement through March 17.

Swindal has been seen on Broadway and on tour in Jekyll & Hyde with an additional touring turn in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. She appeared off-Broadway in This One's for the Girls. Swindal is the granddaughter of the late former New York Yankees principal owner George Steinbrenner.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
View Comments

