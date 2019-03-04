Christie Brinkley Will Return to Chicago on Broadway

Christie Brinkley is putting her jazz shoes back on. The veteran model and actress will return to the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago beginning on April 18. Brinkley will play a four-week limited run through May 12.



Brinkley heads back to the Tony-winning Broadway revival following two prior stints as Roxie, in 2011 and 2012. She has also played the role in London and on tour.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.



Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.