Shoshana Bean in a promotional photo as Jenna in "Waitress"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Shoshana Bean Is the New Star of Waitress on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 18, 2019

Power-voiced stage star Shoshana Bean returns to the Great White Way on March 18, taking on the central role of Jenna in the hit musical Waitress. Bean replaces Stephanie Torns, who played her final performance in the role on March 17.

Bean returns to Broadway for the first time since 2006, when she concluded a celebrated run as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other stage credits include Hairspray, Godspell, Funny Girl and Songs for a New World.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Joey McIntyre as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal and Eddie Jemison as Ogie.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Bean will play a limited engagement through May 12.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
