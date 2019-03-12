Spring Preview: David Furr and Brandon Uranowitz on Reigniting Lanford Wilson's Play of Passion, Burn This

Lanford Wilson’s 1987 play Burn This grapples with big issues like death, isolation, friendship, art, identity and passion. The four-character drama focuses on the grieving Anna (Keri Russell), and her deceased dance partner’s volatile brother, Pale (Adam Driver). Witnessing their budding relationship are Anna’s well-meaning screenwriter boyfriend, Burton, and her roommate, Larry, a caustically funny ad executive. Tony nominee David Furr and two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz play those parts, respectively, and they have a lot to say about this searing exploration of love and loss. .... READ MORE



See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview