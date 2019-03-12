Sponsored
Spring Preview: David Furr and Brandon Uranowitz on Reigniting Lanford Wilson's Play of Passion, Burn This

2019 Spring Preview
by Beth Stevens • Mar 12, 2019
David Furr and Brandon Uranowitz
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

Lanford Wilson’s 1987 play Burn This grapples with big issues like death, isolation, friendship, art, identity and passion. The four-character drama focuses on the grieving Anna (Keri Russell), and her deceased dance partner’s volatile brother, Pale (Adam Driver). Witnessing their budding relationship are Anna’s well-meaning screenwriter boyfriend, Burton, and her roommate, Larry, a caustically funny ad executive. Tony nominee David Furr and two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz play those parts, respectively, and they have a lot to say about this searing exploration of love and loss. .... READ MORE

Burn This

Adam Driver and Keri Russell star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's drama.
