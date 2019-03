Be More Chill officially opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre on March 10. Starring Will Roland and Broadway.com vlogger George Salazar, Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett. The opening night guests included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Gaten Matarazzo and more. Check out the photos, and be sure to see this new musical for yourself!