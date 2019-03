Not even Michael would hide in the bathroom at this fun fête! Be More Chill's cast and creative team celebrated opening night on March 10 at New York City's Gotham Hall. Songwriter Joe Iconis, stars Will Roland, George Salazar and the entire company celebrated the big night in style. Check out fun photos of the Be More Chill fam in the Broadway.com portrait booth, and then go see the new musical at the Lyceum Theatre!

Be More Chill’s George Salazar plays Michael Mell.

Be More Chill songwriter Joe Iconis

Be More Chill’s Stephanie Hsu plays Christine Canigula.

Be More Chill’s’s director Stephen Brackett