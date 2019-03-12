Sponsored
Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Sets Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 12, 2019
Britney Spears
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

A new Broadway-bound musical comedy based on classic fairy-tale stories and set to the smash-hit music of Grammy-winning superstar Britney Spears will have its world premiere this fall at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. Titled Once Upon a One More Time, the musical will begin previews on October 29 with an opening night of November 13 for a limited engagement through December 1, before heading to Broadway.

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs—especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," said Spears. "This is a dream come true for me!"

In Once Upon a One More Time, Cinderella, Snow White and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation.

The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, Bare) with direction by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"; "World of Dance").

A previously in-the-works Britney Spears musical was to be directed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Broadway dates and venue for Once Upon a One More Time are forthcoming.

